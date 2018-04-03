Burglary and domestic violence suspects are on the loose. See If you can Help authorities find this week's suspects.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One suspect is charged with stealing $30,000 worth of gold, silver, jewelry and more.

A second is charged with using his car as a weapon, with police saying his target was his ex-girlfriend. See if you can help authorities track them both down.

We begin with Travis Ryan West, the 40-year-old who is charged with domestic violence. Horry County police say on March 27, they responded to the victim's home. She claimed she was driving down S.C. 544 near the Peachtree Grocery when her ex-boyfriend, who was driving his truck, hit the side of her vehicle then got in front of her and slammed on his brakes, causing her to strike the rear of his vehicle.

The woman claims the suspect then drove up next to her and said she was lucky he did not kill her and that he never wanted to see or hear from her again. West's last known address is on Myrtle Greens Drive in Conway.

Jonathan Robert Leach has eluded authorities. The 19-year-old is charged with burglary.

Horry County police say on March 22, he broke into the victim's home and stole gold, silver, jewelry, a gun and a checkbook. The items were valued at more than $30,000.

Leach's last known address is on Needlerush Court in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.