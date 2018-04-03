Surfside Beach voters select three town council members

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An incumbent, a challenger and a write-in candidate were chosen by the voters of Surfside Beach to represent them on town council.

According to the unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election in which three open seats were up for grabs, current councilman David Pellegrino received the most votes. He was followed by Bruce Dietrich and write-in candidate Debbie Scoles.

The results mean fellow incumbent Time Courtney did not retain his seat on the council.

Also running were Carol Cook, MaryNell True and Cabell Young.

A challenged ballot and certification hearing will be held Thursday, April 5 at 10 a.m. in council chambers at Surfside Beach Town Hall.

