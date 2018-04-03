High-rise-style hotel could be built in Grande Dunes area

A high-rise-style hotel could be coming to the Grande Dunes area. (Source: Wetwork/City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There could be a new place for visitors to enjoy down by the beach.

Myrtle Beach city leaders are reviewing plans for a new hotel that would put it around Grande Dunes Boulevard and North Ocean Boulevard.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea says the planned hotel has a unique design, as it has multiple buildings that could be condos and timeshares. There's no specifics available just yet as to how many units the building could house.

According to Kruea, the design offers a more upscale, high-rise look. The land is already zoned for this type of construction, so the proposal does not have to go before the planning commission or city council.

"There's a large water amenity, a swimming pool, that sort of thing,” Kruea said. “It's on the oceanfront in the Grand Dunes area, so it does have the potential to be a very nice project for Myrtle Beach."

WMBF News reached out to Guyton Law Firm and Castles Engineering, who are the contacts for the project. Representatives, however, were unable to speak about the plans at this time.

Kruea said they are expected to go before the community appearance board for a conceptual review on Thursday.

