Parents ‘terrified’ after surveillance video shows aftermath of attempted kidnapping

Surveillance footage from a reported attempted kidnapping in North Myrtle Beach has been released. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Parents in North Myrtle Beach are shocked after police say an attempted kidnapping took place on Poinsett Street Saturday morning.

WMBF News obtained surveillance footage that reveals what happened moments after a girl says a man in a black van tried to grab her arm. The video shows the girl running toward the lobby of a Comfort Inn on the U.S. 17 Bypass.

Parents in the area are worried for the safety of their kids.

“I was terrified,” Ashley Bowen, a mother of one, said. “It was too close to home. It’s very scary.”

Some parents are also changing the way they keep an eye on their kids now.

“They were allowed to go two houses out, and now they’re allowed to stay in front of the yard and that is it,” Leslie Beck said of her two kids.

The fact the incident took place in North Myrtle Beach is also odd to some people, as they say situations like this are rare in the area.

“I would think south and central Myrtle Beach is a little more commercial, a little more congested, but north seems to be a little more family oriented and represents safety a little more,” Kevin Alderman, a father of four, said.

The two men described in the police report are still on the run. North Myrtle Beach police are continuing their investigation.

