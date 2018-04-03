NMB releases surveillance footage in attempted kidnapping case involving children

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage from a reported attempted kidnapping in North Myrtle Beach has been released. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping over the weekend involving two children has been released.

The children, ages 11 and 12, told police a black van approached them on Saturday as they were walking from their vacation home in North Myrtle Beach to get breakfast.

The two eventually ran and got separated, with the 11-year-old girl running to a Comfort Inn on U.S. 17 South, according to an incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. That’s when she said the van pulled alongside of her and a man tried to pull her inside.

Surveillance footage from the hotel shows what appears to be a black van driving past, while a young girl is seen running into the parking lot.

Tune into WMBF News starting at 6, as Patrick Lloyd will have more on this investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.