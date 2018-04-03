NMB releases surveillance footage in attempted kidnapping case involving children

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Three adults and three children were found by authorities hours after they went missing while canoeing in the Lumber River in Robeson County Monday night.More >>
Three adults and three children were found by authorities hours after they went missing while canoeing in the Lumber River in Robeson County Monday night.More >>
The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
If you’ve ever had fears about a nuclear bomb dropping on your hometown or anywhere on Earth, a new interactive feature from the Outrider Foundation allows you to virtually nuke any location and gauge the terrifying effects.More >>
If you’ve ever had fears about a nuclear bomb dropping on your hometown or anywhere on Earth, a new interactive feature from the Outrider Foundation allows you to virtually nuke any location and gauge the terrifying effects.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 74 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 74 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>