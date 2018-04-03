Wednesday storms usher in much cooler temperatures

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances return Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Most of the morning will be rain-free Wednesday with another mild start to the day. In fact, we’re likely to hold in the middle 60s through sunrise. The clouds continue to filter in with the rain chances ramping up after lunch-time.

Expect scattered showers with a few storms to roll in as we move into the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be between 1 pm and 6 pm, with a gradual clearing trend through the evening. Severe weather is not expected but some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible.

This cold front usher in our next big drop in temperatures. Afternoon highs on Thursday only climb into the lower 60s! The jackets are coming back out of the closet with morning temperatures in the lower 40s both Thursday and Friday.

More changes arrive this weekend... a brief warm-up arrives Friday and Saturday with the return of the 70s. Another round of rain arrives Saturday evening with a much cooler end to the weekend. Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 50s!

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.