Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Robeson County

The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
If you’ve ever had fears about a nuclear bomb dropping on your hometown or anywhere on Earth, a new interactive feature from the Outrider Foundation allows you to virtually nuke any location and gauge the terrifying effects.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 74 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.More >>
A Florence woman won $1 million last week playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
Police in San Bruno, CA, are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters.?More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
A big financial loss may shorten your life, a new study suggests.More >>
