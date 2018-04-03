Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 74 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Very little information was immediately available, but Baker did say the crash involves a motorcycle.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.