One dead, one injured after motorcycle crashes following highway patrol pursuit in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person was killed and a second injured following a motorcycle crash in Robeson County on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling east on U.S. 74 alternate in Robeson County for speeding.

As the trooper activated his emergency equipment, the motorcycle operator fled and a brief pursuit ensued.

Eventually, the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle and the pursuit ended

Baker said the motorcyclist later lost control on U.S. 74 alternate after running off the road and down a ravine. He added the driver, identified as Garret Cain Goolsby, 35, of Lumberton, died at the scene as a result of the crash.

A passenger on the motorcycle was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital, according to Baker.

The trooper was told about the crash by a passing motorist who witnessed it.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.