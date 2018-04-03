Drop a virtual nuke on your house with website’s new interactive simulator

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve ever had fears about a nuclear bomb dropping on your hometown or anywhere on Earth, a new interactive feature from the Outrider Foundation allows you to virtually nuke any location and gauge the terrifying effects.

Try it out – click here to test the Outrider Foundation’s nuclear bomb simulator on a location of your choice.

A 150-kiloton yield Hwasong-14 North Korean ICBM detonated in the air over the center of Myrtle Beach would kill over 19,000 people and injure another 19,000-plus, according to the "What Happens in a Bomb Blast” feature. In an instant, the fireball would vaporize a quarter-mile area of downtown Myrtle Beach. The bomb would emit a burst of radiation that would span from the Racepath community to Broadway at the Beach, causing a painful death by radiation poisoning to anyone in that area within a few hours to a few weeks. Hurricane-force winds would accompany a shockwave in a 13-square-mile area around the blast, which would extend from the Myrtle Beach International Airport to Myrtle Beach High School. Finally, anyone within 35 square miles of the blast, from the Market Common to the Pine Lakes Country Club, would be subject to severe or fatal third-degree burns, as the explosion would produce intense heat.

The simulator allows you to input any address on Earth to see the grisly effects of not just a 150-kiloton bomb, but also a 300-kiloton W-87 bomb from the US Arsenal, or the 50,000-kiloton “Tsar Bomba,” the largest USSR bomb ever detonated. That bomb would vaporize most of Myrtle Beach, and affect about 3,200 square miles of the state and surrounding ocean.

The goal of creating this online simulator is to inspire people to educate themselves about nuclear weapons, and to encourage involvement in nuclear arms control advocacy, said Tara Drozdenko, the Outrider Foundation’s managing editor, in an interview with The Verge.

Indeed, the simulator prominently features a link: “Learn What You Can Do About Nukes,” which includes links to scholarly articles about nuclear weapons and resources to contact elected officials about the issue.

The Wisconsin-based non-profit Outrider Foundation describes itself as a “team of thinkers, experts and scientists” that use digital media to provide “accessible information about how we can build a brighter future together.” The two issues currently addressed on the group’s website are nuclear war and climate change.

