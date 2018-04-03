Florence woman plans Vegas trip after winning $1 million playing the lottery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman won $1 million last week playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

According to a press release, the woman purchased an Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket from Abhi Enterprises on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

“I’m going to Vegas,” the woman said. “I still don’t believe it. Am I really a millionaire?”

According to the release, the woman will return from Vegas to a home that is paid for before heading back to a normal life.

“I’m going to keep working,” she said.

