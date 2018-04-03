3 adult, 3 children canoers found after going missing on Lumber - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 adult, 3 children canoers found after going missing on Lumber River

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Three adults and three children were found by authorities hours after they went missing while canoeing on the Lumber River in Robeson County Monday night.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was notified to assist with the search for the canoers at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Morton with NCHP. The highway patrol helicopter was requested to search the river. The NCHP also had two boats searching for the missing canoers.

Sgt. Morton said three adults and three children from Durham took four canoes into the water behind Strick's Tire in Lumberton. They wanted to travel to the Princess Ann Access of the Lumber River State Park.

At about 1:30 a.m., the NCHP was advised by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that the missing canoers were found by park rangers at the Big Buck Hunting Club off Willoghby Road.

Sgt. Morton did not have information about any injuries, or the condition of the canoers once they were found.

WMBF News has reached out to the RCSO for more details.

