Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Wendy’s restaurant at gunpoint Monday evening.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 6870 Highway 90 around 10:10 p.m. after the manager said two masked men came into the restaurant at closing time with handguns. One suspect demanded the manager open the safe and threatened to “blow her head off” if she did not open the safe quickly. The other suspect forced the remaining employees to the back of the store.

One suspect told an employee to open a trash bag he had in his hand while he was cleaning up, threatening to kill him if he did not do so, the report states. The suspects fled the scene through a back door with the money from the safe. A witness told police he found it suspicious the way the suspects “bolted out” of the back door and decided to follow them. One suspect fired a handgun at his truck, hitting the hood of his vehicle. The suspects were last seen running into the tree line behind a church, police say. Surveillance footage of the incident was obtained by police, but has yet to be released publicly.

Call police if you have information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's

    Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:26:37 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Police are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Wendy’s restaurant at gunpoint Monday evening. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 6870 Highway 90 around 10:10 p.m. after the manager said two masked men came into the restaurant at closing time with handguns.

    More >>

    Police are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Wendy’s restaurant at gunpoint Monday evening. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 6870 Highway 90 around 10:10 p.m. after the manager said two masked men came into the restaurant at closing time with handguns.

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gardner Lacy Road

    Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gardner Lacy Road

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 15:14:00 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach general election happening today

    Surfside Beach general election happening today

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:47:04 GMT
    Source: Surfside Beach Facebook pageSource: Surfside Beach Facebook page
    Source: Surfside Beach Facebook pageSource: Surfside Beach Facebook page

    Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.

    More >>

    Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly