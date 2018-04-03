Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two men allegedly robbed a Wendy’s restaurant at gunpoint Monday evening.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to the restaurant at 6870 Highway 90 around 10:10 p.m. after the manager said two masked men came into the restaurant at closing time with handguns. One suspect demanded the manager open the safe and threatened to “blow her head off” if she did not open the safe quickly. The other suspect forced the remaining employees to the back of the store.

One suspect told an employee to open a trash bag he had in his hand while he was cleaning up, threatening to kill him if he did not do so, the report states. The suspects fled the scene through a back door with the money from the safe. A witness told police he found it suspicious the way the suspects “bolted out” of the back door and decided to follow them. One suspect fired a handgun at his truck, hitting the hood of his vehicle. The suspects were last seen running into the tree line behind a church, police say. Surveillance footage of the incident was obtained by police, but has yet to be released publicly.

Call police if you have information regarding this incident.

