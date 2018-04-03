Surfside Beach general election happening today

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.

Current councilmen David Pellegrino and Tim Courtney are running to keep their seats on council.

Cabell Young, Carol Cook, MaryNell True and Bruce Dietrich have also tossed their hats into the ring, along with Debbie Scoles, who is running as a write-in candidate.

A run-off election, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The election is nonpartisan and council members serve four-year terms. Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $6,000 per year.

