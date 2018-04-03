Dive team searching vehicle submerged in Great Pee Dee River

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dive team is searching a vehicle submerged in the Great Pee Dee Driver at the Bluff Landing near Pamplico, confirmed Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a vehicle submerged in the river at the foot of the landing, Major Nunn said.

At this time, the FCSO does not have any information that anyone is in the vehicle, they are just diving to investigate.

Major Nunn said they vehicle could be stolen or abandoned; that’s why the dive team is investigating.

