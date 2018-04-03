Dive team searching vehicle submerged in Great Pee Dee River

An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.More >>
Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.More >>
South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.More >>
The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
The 17-year-old, with the help of a fellow teenager and her mother, followed the man’s truck for several blocks until he hit their car, allowing for his arrest.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.More >>
