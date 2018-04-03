Dive team searching vehicle submerged in Great Pee Dee River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Dive team searching vehicle submerged in Great Pee Dee River

File image. (Source: Unsplash.com) File image. (Source: Unsplash.com)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dive team is searching a vehicle submerged in the Great Pee Dee Driver at the Bluff Landing near Pamplico, confirmed Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a vehicle submerged in the river at the foot of the landing, Major Nunn said.

At this time, the FCSO does not have any information that anyone is in the vehicle, they are just diving to investigate.

Major Nunn said they vehicle could be stolen or abandoned; that’s why the dive team is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gardner Lacy Road

    Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gardner Lacy Road

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 15:14:00 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach general election happening today

    Surfside Beach general election happening today

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:47:04 GMT
    Source: Surfside Beach Facebook pageSource: Surfside Beach Facebook page
    Source: Surfside Beach Facebook pageSource: Surfside Beach Facebook page

    Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.

    More >>

    Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.

    More >>

  • Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

    Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:35:02 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.

    More >>

    Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly