Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Gardner Lacy Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a Honda car Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gardner Lacy Road and Postal Way, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim killed as 24-year-old Ryan Mancuso, from the Myrtle Beach area. Mancuso died at the scene from multiple trauma received during the accident.

Mancuso, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling east on Gardner Lacy and was hit by the Honda that was turning onto Postal Way. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment. SCHP confirms the driver of the Honda is charged with failure to yield.

