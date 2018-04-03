Accident with injuries reported on Gardner Lacy Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accident with injuries reported on Gardner Lacy Road

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday.

A WMBF News viewer reported that the accident appeared to involve a motorcycle. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Accident with injuries reported on Gardner Lacy Road

    Accident with injuries reported on Gardner Lacy Road

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:57:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

    An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.

    More >>

  • Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

    Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:35:02 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.

    More >>

    Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.

    More >>

  • New report claims the drugs used to treat ADHD are the most prescribed medications in SC

    New report claims the drugs used to treat ADHD are the most prescribed medications in SC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-04-03 10:38:11 GMT
    South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (Source: WMBF News)South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (Source: WMBF News)
    South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (Source: WMBF News)South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.

    More >>

    South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly