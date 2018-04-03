Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.

“We’re thrilled to grow yet again in Myrtle Beach,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “There is great demand for travel to the Grand Strand, and we’re excited to offer the only ultra-low-cost nonstop option for Kansas City travelers to enjoy all the destination has to offer.”

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly. One-way fares start at $49. There are now 20 Allegiant Airlines routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

