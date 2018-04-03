Allegiant Airlines announces seasonal route to Kansas City, MO from MYR

An accident with injuries has been reported on Gardner Lacy Road at Postal Way in Horry County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 8:18 a.m.More >>
Allegiant Airlines has announced seasonal service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release from the airline.More >>
South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.More >>
The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
Give yourself some extra time if your morning drive has you near the beach, we’ll have some patchy fog until about 9am. Otherwise, sunny skies prevail today with afternoons turning even warmer.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.More >>
