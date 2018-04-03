FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Give yourself some extra time if your morning drive has you near the beach, we’ll have some patchy fog until about 9am. Otherwise, sunny skies prevail today with afternoons turning even warmer. Expecting upper 70s along the coast with middle 80s across the Pee Dee.

The clouds filter in Wednesday with a few showers and an isolated storm or two for the afternoon. We're still warm with more 70s in the forecast.

This round of rain ushers in our next temperature drop as we only climb into the 60s Thursday afternoon. After another brief warm-up Friday, another big drop arrives for the weekend. Afternoon highs may struggle to climb out of the 50s by Sunday afternoon!

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.