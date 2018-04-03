'I am solidly invested in Conway:' City leaders select new police chief

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway has selected its new police chief.

According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening. Long currently serves as a detective sergeant with Conway police.

Long replaces Reggie Gosnell, who retired last December. He has been with the department since 2010, currently serving as a detective sergeant. In total, he has over 27 years of law enforcement experience.

In his new role, Long said he wants to use crime mapping more in order to figure out where to deploy the department's manpower.

He also wants officers to be seen as members of the community they serve.

"So one of the things that I would like to see or do here more is to make sure that we're doing those things as well as getting this community buy-in from our officers, that we're not just in this community but we're a part of it. And because I live here and have lived here my whole life, that I am a part of this community,” Long said. “I've coached rec league, baseball, football, basketball, you know refereed, umpired, done all those things. I've done ministry work with my church. I am solidly invested in Conway and I want to see our officers invest themselves the same way here because I know that it pays dividends when we have that better relationship with the community.”

The Conway native graduated from Conway High School and continued his education at Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College.

