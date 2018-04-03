City of Conway selects new police chief

Dale Long has been selected to lead the department (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway has selected its new police chief.

According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.

Long currently serves as a detective sergeant with Conway police.

