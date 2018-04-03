City of Conway selects new police chief

The city of Conway has selected its new police chief. According to city spokesperson Taylor Newell, Dale Long has been chosen to lead the department. Newell says Mayor Barbara-Blain Bellamy announced the decision following an executive session Monday evening.More >>
The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.More >>
A Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire, mail or bank fraud.More >>
There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.More >>
Sports tourism is down by millions of dollars in Myrtle Beach, while other areas are seeing an increase in their numbers.More >>
