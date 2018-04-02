Pee Dee man pleads guilty to selling counterfeit checks

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire, mail or bank fraud.

According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eric Wilson was under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service after it received a tip he was selling counterfeit checks in Florence.

Wilson could spend up to 30 years behind bars and faces up to a $ 1 million fine.

