Pee Dee man pleads guilty to selling counterfeit checks

The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.More >>
The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.More >>
A Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire, mail or bank fraud.More >>
A Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire, mail or bank fraud.More >>
There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.More >>
There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.More >>
Sports tourism is down by millions of dollars in Myrtle Beach, while other areas are seeing an increase in their numbers.More >>
Sports tourism is down by millions of dollars in Myrtle Beach, while other areas are seeing an increase in their numbers.More >>
The Florence man shot by a state constable and his attorney believe what happened during the traffic stop last Saturday night was unjust.More >>
The Florence man shot by a state constable and his attorney believe what happened during the traffic stop last Saturday night was unjust.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>