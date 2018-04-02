Authorities: Man charged with killing girlfriend in Robeson County on Easter

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A man is accused of killing his girlfriend in Robeson County on Easter.

Officials with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Willie Davis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Katonya Charles.

According to RCSO officials, Charles was found dead Sunday inside an apartment on Cunningham Circle.

Police responded to the complex after officials in Whiteville notified them of a man at a hospital there claiming to have beat his girlfriend.

Davis is behind bars at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.