Police investigate after children say man in van attempted to kidnap them in North Myrtle Beach

It’s a day many food truck owners have been waiting for, nearly six months after city leaders gave the green light to a trial program.More >>
It’s a day many food truck owners have been waiting for, nearly six months after city leaders gave the green light to a trial program.More >>
Officials with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Willie Davis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Katonya Charles.More >>
Officials with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Willie Davis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Katonya Charles.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police are investigating after two children said someone in a van tried to kidnap them over the weekend.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police are investigating after two children said someone in a van tried to kidnap them over the weekend.More >>
A child is in stable condition after falling down an elevator shaft at a private residence in Pawleys Island on MondayMore >>
A child is in stable condition after falling down an elevator shaft at a private residence in Pawleys Island on MondayMore >>
The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.More >>
The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>