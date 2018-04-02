At long last, food trucks hit the streets of Myrtle Beach

Four food truck permits are still available (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Food trucks have officially made their way into the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

It’s a day many food truck owners have been waiting for, nearly six months after city leaders gave the green light to a trial program.

The city of Myrtle Beach is allowing six food truck permits. The first two were issued last week to The Trojan Cow and Kurbside Katering, and now both are parked and ready for business.

City leaders have not made any other changes to the ordinance and are only allowing trucks to operate along U.S. 501, Kings Highway, U.S. 17 Business and portions of Third Avenue South.

Though it took some time for food trucks to get within the city limits, food truck owners said the timing works great.

With spring break tourism in full swing, plus the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival less than three weeks away, the grills are fired up and ready to go.

“I would've loved to happen in that first six to eight weeks, but at the same time the delay gave time to look over things a little bit closer,” said Trojan Cow owner Drew Basilicato.

Four permits are still available and Carol Coleman, Myrtle Beach’s director of planning, applauds the food truck owners for their hard work.

“It took us a little longer, but now that it's here I think it will be successful,” said Coleman.

Residents will be able to check out dozens of different food trucks later this month at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival, which runs April 20 through April 22.

