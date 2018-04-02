Child falls down elevator shaft at Pawleys Island home

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A child is in stable condition after falling down an elevator shaft at a private residence in Pawleys Island on Monday, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.

Eggiman said the incident happened at a home on Marsh Point Drive. The child was then taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.