Man shot by state constable in Florence speaks out

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man Florence police say was shot by a state constable last month is talking about that night.

Brandon Fludd, 28, was shot by state constable Christopher Bachochin during a traffic stop near downtown Florence on March 24, according to city officials.

“I have a bullet in my chest that I have to live with, my knee is messed up, my arm is messed up,” Fludd said. “I’ll never be the same again. I’m just taking it one day at a time. Still in pain, but it’s getting better.”

