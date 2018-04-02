Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach location

Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach locati - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Topgolf started the process of getting their "game changing" 55,000 square-foot venue up and running.

The venue is under construction at the southeast corner of 29th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway. It's expected to open in early 2019.

According to a press release, the global sports entertainment company is anticipating over 300,000 annual visits and more than 350 jobs for the local community.

Topgolf features point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay, the release stated. Venues also have a chef-driven menu, drinks, big screen TVs, private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays.

"We're honored that Topgolf has selected Myrtle Beach for another South Carolina location," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a statement. "As an outstanding global company specializing in providing year-round, world-class fun and entertainment, Topgolf is a perfect fit for our community.”

