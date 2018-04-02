Authorities investigate Easter shooting in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities investigate Easter shooting in Florence County

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate an early-morning shooting that happened Easter Sunday in Timmonsville.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Main Street in Timmonsville at 2 a.m. Sunday.

As deputies were heading to the scene, they were told gunshots had been fired and there was a victim.

The victim was found and taken to a local hospital, the release stated. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Senior class elects prom king, queen living with autism

    Senior class elects prom king, queen living with autism

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:27:32 GMT
    (Source: Lori Suggs)(Source: Lori Suggs)

    LORIS, SC (WMBF) - There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.  Seniors Cayla Tyler and Payton Todd brought the idea to their senior class advisor Miss Cox, and passed the idea around during class pictures. “Nobody could think of anybody better,” said Cayla Tyler. "I think a lot of people walk by and look over them because they do not have the same abilities we ...

    More >>

    LORIS, SC (WMBF) - There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.  Seniors Cayla Tyler and Payton Todd brought the idea to their senior class advisor Miss Cox, and passed the idea around during class pictures. “Nobody could think of anybody better,” said Cayla Tyler. "I think a lot of people walk by and look over them because they do not have the same abilities we ...

    More >>

  • Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach location

    Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach location

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:53:33 GMT
    Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)
    Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)

    An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

    More >>

    An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach puts out request for communications consultant after events go viral

    Myrtle Beach puts out request for communications consultant after events go viral

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:51:58 GMT
    Council member Mary Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).Council member Mary Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).
    Council member May Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).Council member May Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.

    More >>

    The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly