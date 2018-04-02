Authorities investigate Easter shooting in Florence County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate an early-morning shooting that happened Easter Sunday in Timmonsville.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Main Street in Timmonsville at 2 a.m. Sunday.

As deputies were heading to the scene, they were told gunshots had been fired and there was a victim.

The victim was found and taken to a local hospital, the release stated. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.