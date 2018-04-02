Police: Edibles with high doses of THC look like candy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Edibles that look like candy have a high concentration of THC. (Source: Loris Police Department)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Loris police are advising parents to be aware of edibles that look like candy and contain a high concentration of THC.

According to a post on the Loris Police Department’s Facebook page, officers recently confiscated some of the edibles during a traffic stop.

“This is something that you do not want your kids to be able to get a hold of,” the post stated.

THC is the chemical in marijuana most responsible for the feeling of being “high.”

