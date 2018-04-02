One person in custody after police chase in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.

HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed that officers were involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area. She said one person is in custody, and that person is heading to a nearby hospital for evaluation. She added that there were no other injuries reported.

A WMBF News viewer said a high-speed chase took place at the Kroger parking lot near Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Another viewer called in saying they witnessed a chase in the same area.

WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene – stay tuned for more details as they become available.

