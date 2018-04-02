One person in custody after police chase in Carolina Forest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One person in custody after police chase in Carolina Forest

Horry County Police Dept. and Horry County Sheriff's Office on scene in Carolina Forest. (Source: Viewer-submitted) Horry County Police Dept. and Horry County Sheriff's Office on scene in Carolina Forest. (Source: Viewer-submitted)
Horry County Police Dept. and Horry County Sheriff's Office on scene in Carolina Forest. (Source: Viewer-submitted) Horry County Police Dept. and Horry County Sheriff's Office on scene in Carolina Forest. (Source: Viewer-submitted)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.

HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed that officers were involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area. She said one person is in custody, and that person is heading to a nearby hospital for evaluation. She added that there were no other injuries reported.

A WMBF News viewer said a high-speed chase took place at the Kroger parking lot near Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Another viewer called in saying they witnessed a chase in the same area.

WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene – stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Senior class elects prom king, queen living with autism

    Senior class elects prom king, queen living with autism

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:27:32 GMT
    (Source: Lori Suggs)(Source: Lori Suggs)

    LORIS, SC (WMBF) - There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.  Seniors Cayla Tyler and Payton Todd brought the idea to their senior class advisor Miss Cox, and passed the idea around during class pictures. “Nobody could think of anybody better,” said Cayla Tyler. "I think a lot of people walk by and look over them because they do not have the same abilities we ...

    More >>

    LORIS, SC (WMBF) - There's a newly crowned prom king and queen at Loris High School. The junior and senior classes teamed up to vote for two students with autism.  Seniors Cayla Tyler and Payton Todd brought the idea to their senior class advisor Miss Cox, and passed the idea around during class pictures. “Nobody could think of anybody better,” said Cayla Tyler. "I think a lot of people walk by and look over them because they do not have the same abilities we ...

    More >>

  • Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach location

    Topgolf announces official groundbreaking on Myrtle Beach location

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:53:33 GMT
    Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)
    Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)Ground has officially been broken on a new Topgolf location in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Topgolf)

    An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

    More >>

    An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach puts out request for communications consultant after events go viral

    Myrtle Beach puts out request for communications consultant after events go viral

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:51:58 GMT
    Council member Mary Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).Council member Mary Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).
    Council member May Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).Council member May Jeffcoat said this consultant won’t just be focused on social media, but a more broad picture of communication (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.

    More >>

    The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly