Marlboro County substitute teacher charged with sending pornography to students

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Marlboro County High School substitute teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly sending a pornographic picture to students.

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Halie Clark was charged with four counts of disseminating harmful materials to minors.

During her time as a substitute teacher, the suspect allegedly produced and circulated the image to the students via her cellphone, according to the BPD.

Clark is currently in jail at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation continues and more charges may come.

