Marlboro County substitute teacher charged with sending pornography to students

An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.More >>
An upcoming new golf attraction officially broke ground in Myrtle Beach on Monday.More >>
The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.More >>
The city is looking to more effectively communicate with the public since a request for proposal was put out on March 16, according to City Manager John Pederson. “We've had two very very high profile events that went viral,” said Pederson, referring to the shooting that was streamed on Facebook live in June of 2017 and more recently, the incident at the McDonald’s on North Kings Highway earlier this year.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate an early-morning shooting that happened Easter Sunday in Timmonsville.More >>
Authorities continue to investigate an early-morning shooting that happened Easter Sunday in Timmonsville.More >>
The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.More >>
The Horry County Police Department was involved in a chase in the Carolina Forest area Monday afternoon. An official with the department confirms one person is in custody.More >>
Loris police are advising parents to be aware of edibles that look like candy and contain a high concentration of THC.More >>
Loris police are advising parents to be aware of edibles that look like candy and contain a high concentration of THC.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>