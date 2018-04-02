MBPD civilian employee arrested after reportedly pulling a gun a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD civilian employee arrested after reportedly pulling a gun at a Little River bar

By Nick Doria, Producer
John Lance Kubilis (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A civilian employee with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was arrested last week after allegedly pulling a gun on another man outside a Little River tavern.

John Lance Kubilis, 53, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and having a gun on a premises where alcohol is sold.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, on March 29 a bartender at the Star Tavern called police after a man reportedly pulled a gun on another customer before fleeing northbound on Highway 17. While attempting to find the suspect, a man, who police say is Kubilis, was seen walking in a graveyard at the corner of Highway 17 and Highway 50. The report states police stopped Kubilis who was concealing a handgun in his shirt.

Kubilis told police he was approached and threatened by several people and was defending himself. The report states that he was “grossly intoxicated” and “appeared to be very lethargic” when speaking to officers.

Two witnesses at the tavern told police the suspect was served three to four alcoholic drinks throughout the night and got into an altercation with another patron. The witnesses say Kubilis then pulled out a gun and started waving it around. The victim then went outside after the gun was pulled. Kubilis followed the victim from the tavern and allegedly pointed the gun at him. The victim fled the tavern in an unknown direction on his motorcycle.

The report states the suspect dropped his Myrtle Beach Police Department credentials during the incident. According to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police, Kubilis, who is a civilian employee, dropped an identification badge that he uses to get into work.

Online records show Kubilis was released on $2,500 bond on March 30.

