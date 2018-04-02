Man charged in Scotland Co. shooting that killed one, injured another

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to shooting Friday behind the Scotland County Landfill that killed one person and injured another, according to Sheriff Ken Kersey with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Dewayne Smith is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Smith is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.