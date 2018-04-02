Man charged in Scotland Co. shooting that killed one, injured another

A civilian employee with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was arrested last week after allegedly pulling a gun on another man outside a Little River tavern.More >>
A civilian employee with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was arrested last week after allegedly pulling a gun on another man outside a Little River tavern.More >>
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to shooting Friday behind the Scotland County Landfill that killed one person and injured another, according to Sheriff Ken Kersey with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to shooting Friday behind the Scotland County Landfill that killed one person and injured another, according to Sheriff Ken Kersey with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and decided to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.More >>
Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and decided to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" as part of his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.More >>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>