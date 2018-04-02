Man charged in Scotland Co. shooting that killed one, injured an - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged in Scotland Co. shooting that killed one, injured another

Samuel Dewayne Smith (Source: Scotland County Detention Center) Samuel Dewayne Smith (Source: Scotland County Detention Center)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to shooting Friday behind the Scotland County Landfill that killed one person and injured another, according to Sheriff Ken Kersey with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Dewayne Smith is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Smith is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

  MBPD civilian employee arrested after reportedly pulling a gun at a Little River bar

    John Lance Kubilis (Source: JRLDC)

    A civilian employee with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was arrested last week after allegedly pulling a gun on another man outside a Little River tavern.

  You're not crazy! Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are on the rise

    The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.

