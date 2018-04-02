You’re not crazy! Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are on the rise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The average retail gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44 as of Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach.

According to GasBuddy, the national average has increased 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65. Over the last five years, gasoline prices on April 2 in Myrtle Beach have ranged widely:

$2.06/g in 2017

$1.82/g in 2016

$2.08/g in 2015

$3.33/g in 2014

3.38/g in 2013

"As the Basketball version of March Madness wraps up today, its just getting established at gas pumps across the country. This past week has not only brought higher gas prices, but in addition, the national average finds itself mere days away from rising to the highest level seen in nearly 1,000 days," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The usual suspects are at play, leaving little surprise to the higher prices we're facing, but that's little comfort to motorists being hit with gas prices in 17 states that have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last 30 days alone. Think of the spring surge as a bit of a race- some states will see their price rally early and fast-paced, while others may lag behind- so no matter if prices near you surged or haven't yet, we're all going to eventually feel a similar rise amongst all states."

