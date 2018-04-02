SC teen makes awesomely elaborate college announcement video

Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and decided to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down.More >>
Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property. What's alarming in one case last week is that their car was locked the whole time and didn't show any signs of forced entry.More >>
We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog early this morning, but other than that, it’s a beautiful start to a spring day! Temperatures are mild this morning in the mid to upper 50s.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
