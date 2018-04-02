SC teen makes awesomely elaborate college announcement video

A screenshot from Richardson's announcement video showing one small step in his elaborate Rube Goldberg machine. (Source: Trey Richardson on Facebook)

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and chose to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.

The choices were Yale, Harvard, NC State, Clemson, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

But rather than just announce his choice, Richardson stepped up to create a clever contraption of cause-and-effect that begins with a ball rolling down a ramp, and ends with balloons bearing his future school’s colors rising from a box.

Along the way are ramps, fans, stings, dominoes, marbles, micro machines, pulleys, Jenga blocks, books, and more, all arranged to create an elaborate and amazing “machine.”

So which school is Richardson heading to? You’ll have to watch the video below to find out:

