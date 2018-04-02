No injuries reported after early-morning fire in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR.

At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

