No injuries reported after early-morning fire in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR.

At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

  SC teen makes awesomely elaborate college announcement video

    SC teen makes awesomely elaborate college announcement video

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:12 AM EDT
    A screenshot from Richardson's announcement video showing one small step in his elaborate Rube Goldberg machine. (Source: Trey Richardson on Facebook)

    Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and decided to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.

    Trey Richardson, a senior at the Scholars Academy in Horry County, has decided where he wants to spend the next four years, and decided to show off his engineering skills by creating and filming an awesome Rube Goldberg machine to announce his college decision.

  Neighbors warn people locking cars will not stop break-ins

    Neighbors warn people locking cars will not stop break-ins

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:37 AM EDT
    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property (Source: WMBF News)
    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property. What's alarming in one case last week is that their car was locked the whole time and didn't show any signs of forced entry.

    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property. What's alarming in one case last week is that their car was locked the whole time and didn't show any signs of forced entry.

