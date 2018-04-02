FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect spring day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog early this morning, but other than that, it’s a beautiful start to a spring day! Temperatures are mild this morning in the mid to upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine will boost our temperatures at the beach to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and the mid to low 80s inland.

Our next chance of rain and some storms will be Wednesday midday through the evening, with a cooler and clearer set up for Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will only reach in the low 60s with lows in the middle to low 40s. A rebound into the upper 60s arrives Friday.

At first glance, next weekend will feature scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is trending cooler with highs in the middle to lower 60s.

