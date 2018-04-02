City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

According to an online posting, the program focuses on six career tracks: hospitality, culinary, electrician assistant, plumbing assistant, certified nurse’s aide and retail. The city is providing $20,000 to cover in-city students who lack the financial resources to receive the training.

To qualify for the free city assistance, you must be a Myrtle Beach resident. To fill out a free application, call Horry-Georgetown Technical College Continuing Education at 843-477-2020 or the City of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services 843-918-1062.

Click here for additional information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • No injuries reported after early-morning fire in Horry Co.

    No injuries reported after early-morning fire in Horry Co.

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:01:15 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down.

    More >>

    Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a vacant, double-wide trailer at 9231 Little Hill Drive early Monday morning, according to tweets from HCFR. At about 3:00 a.m., the fire was knocked down.

    More >>

  • Neighbors warn people locking cars will not stop break-ins

    Neighbors warn people locking cars will not stop break-ins

    Monday, April 2 2018 6:37 AM EDT2018-04-02 10:37:31 GMT
    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property (Source: WMBF News)Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property (Source: WMBF News)
    SS

    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property. What's alarming in one case last week is that their car was locked the whole time and didn't show any signs of forced entry.

    More >>

    Residents in the Palmetto Pointe area are concerned about their property. What's alarming in one case last week is that their car was locked the whole time and didn't show any signs of forced entry.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect spring day ahead

    FIRST ALERT: Picture perfect spring day ahead

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 09:53:16 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog early this morning, but other than that, it’s a beautiful start to a spring day! Temperatures are mild this morning in the mid to upper 50s.

    More >>

    We’ll have to keep an eye out for fog early this morning, but other than that, it’s a beautiful start to a spring day! Temperatures are mild this morning in the mid to upper 50s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly