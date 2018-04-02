City of MB, HGTC to sponsor 'Train to Work MB' initiative

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have partnered to sponsor the “Train to Work MB” career assistance program.

According to an online posting, the program focuses on six career tracks: hospitality, culinary, electrician assistant, plumbing assistant, certified nurse’s aide and retail. The city is providing $20,000 to cover in-city students who lack the financial resources to receive the training.

To qualify for the free city assistance, you must be a Myrtle Beach resident. To fill out a free application, call Horry-Georgetown Technical College Continuing Education at 843-477-2020 or the City of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services 843-918-1062.

