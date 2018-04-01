Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money.

Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges.

Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner. Both women are from Edenton, North Carolina.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Officials say trial testimony showed that two financial institutions suffered losses of nearly $30 million to refund money to thousands of passengers.

The airline's former chief financial officer, 73-year-old Robert Keilman, of Marlboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

