Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, you’re asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368.

