Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County this morning after a woman’s body was found off of Highway 72, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.

The woman’s body was found at an apartment complex on Cunningham Circle off Highway 72 near Lumberton around 6:00 Sunday morning.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined. The Robeson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

