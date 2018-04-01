Homicide investigation underway in Robeson County

A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County this morning after a woman’s body was found off of Highway 72, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy.More >>
Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction. Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support.More >>
A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain CrosbyMore >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire was at 5411 Figure Eight Road near Socastee. First units on scene reported a working fire in a single wide house trailer.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
