Easter Forecast Updates for Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Easter Forecast Updates for Sunday

Horry County temperatures 6AM Sunday Horry County temperatures 6AM Sunday
Pee Dee Sunday morning temperatures Pee Dee Sunday morning temperatures
Easter Sunday Afternoon temperatures Easter Sunday Afternoon temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After waking up to temperatures in the middle to low 40s, spring-like 70s head our way for Easter Sunday.

Grab the jacket before you head out as this morning starts will sunny skies and cool temperatures. Easter sunrise is at 7:03 AM.

By Easter afternoon, temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.  

Following the Easter weekend, mild and dry weather will stick around through the first half of next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be into the 70s along the coast and low 80s inland.

Our next chance of rain and some storms will be Wednesday, with a cooler and clearer set up for Thursday and Friday.

