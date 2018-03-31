Horry Hope raises addiction awareness - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Hope raises addiction awareness

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction.

Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support.

This event is helping remember those who lost their battles with addiction and celebrate those who have overcome addiction.

The event was also an opportunity to spread hope and treatment options to those who are still struggling.

Students also presented the results of their study on addiction, which surveyed nearly 700 people on opioid awareness, 90% of which said they knew someone who died of an opioid overdose.

According to the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, 101 opioid related deaths happened right here in Horry County the most out of all counties in the state in 2016.

Students with Horry Hope said it’s important for those who are struggling with addiction to know the community does care.

Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation, which pays for the first month of drug treatment.

