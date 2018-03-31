MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD.

The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North around 7:20 p.m. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain Crosby.

The officer was driving a police-issued golf cart when he was struck by a Chevy sedan. The officer was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lcpl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

