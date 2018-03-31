MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Bill Barrett) (Source: Bill Barrett)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD.

The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North around 7:20 p.m.  Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain Crosby.

The officer was driving a police-issued golf cart when he was struck by a Chevy sedan. The officer was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lcpl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Horry Hope raises addiction awareness

    Horry Hope raises addiction awareness

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:26:31 GMT
    Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation. (Source: WMBF News)Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation. (Source: WMBF News)
    Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation. (Source: WMBF News)Horry Hope will be donating all their proceeds to the Jake Koenigsdorf Foundation. (Source: WMBF News)

    Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction. Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support. 

    More >>

    Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction. Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support. 

    More >>

  • MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating

    MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-01 01:25:17 GMT
    (Source: Bill Barrett)(Source: Bill Barrett)

    A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain Crosby

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain Crosby

    More >>

  • HCFR crews on scene of house fire in Longs

    HCFR crews on scene of house fire in Longs

    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:55:27 GMT
    LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Longs, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 310 St. Johns Circle. Fire crews on scene have reported this to be a single family home with smoke showing. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Longs, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 310 St. Johns Circle. Fire crews on scene have reported this to be a single family home with smoke showing. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information. Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly