MBPD officer injured after traffic collision, SCHP investigating

Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction. Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support.More >>
Two students at Coastal Carolina University are leading an initiative, hoping to raise awareness about addiction. Saturday, Horry Hope brought in people and organizations from all walks of life to help with addiction support.More >>
A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain CrosbyMore >>
A Myrtle Beach police officer was involved in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday night, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. The accident occurred near 17th Avenue North. Per standard protocol, South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating, according to Captain CrosbyMore >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire was at 5411 Figure Eight Road near Socastee. First units on scene reported a working fire in a single wide house trailer.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire was at 5411 Figure Eight Road near Socastee. First units on scene reported a working fire in a single wide house trailer.More >>
A car accident with injuries has been reported on U.S. 17 Bypass near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s traffic information. The accident is causing a major back-up on U.S. 17 North, but traffic is slowly getting through.More >>
A car accident with injuries has been reported on U.S. 17 Bypass near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s traffic information. The accident is causing a major back-up on U.S. 17 North, but traffic is slowly getting through.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.More >>
President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com.More >>
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.More >>
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.More >>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.More >>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.More >>