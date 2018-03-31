HCFR crews on scene of house fire in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Longs, according to a tweet from HCFR.
The fire is at 310 St. Johns Circle. Fire crews on scene have reported this to be a single family home with smoke showing.
This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.
