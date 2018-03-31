HCFR responds to house fire near Socastee, no injuries reported - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCFR responds to house fire near Socastee, no injuries reported

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 5411 Figure Eight Road near Socastee. First units on scene reported a working fire in a single wide house trailer.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

