HCFR responds to house fire near Socastee, no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The fire was at 5411 Figure Eight Road near Socastee. First units on scene reported a working fire in a single wide house trailer.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

