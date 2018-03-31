Accident with injuries causing back-up on U.S. 17 Bypass northbound

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A car accident with injuries has been reported on U.S. 17 Bypass near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s traffic information.

The accident is causing a major back-up on U.S. 17 North, but traffic is slowly getting through.

WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue for more details on the extent of injuries.

