Carolina Forest Community Church ups security for Easter services

Carolina Forest Community Church will have every member of its security team working Sunday morning. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Leaders at Carolina Forest Community Church are upping security for their two Easter Sunday services due to expected large crowds.

The church has had a security team for almost two years. Discipleship pastor Tyler Edwards says the safety of his churchgoers is important.

“My goal is that nobody ever has to think about being safe when they’re here,” Edwards said.

Usually, members of the security team work once every four weeks on a rotation, but this Sunday, every security team member is working.

Edwards says the team is made up of people with many different backgrounds.

“We’ve gone through and taken some select people - many of them who have military or police or some kind of law enforcement background or medical professionals and firefighters and things like that - and put them onto a team,” Edwards said.

The church shooting in Charleston at Emmanuel AME Church in 2015 really hit home for Edwards.

“Every time something like that happens, it just ups your awareness that putting your head in the sand is not a viable option,” he said.

Church leaders are also planning on redesigning some of the building to make it safer.

Carolina Forest Community Church will have two Easter services: one at 9:15 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

