Sunrise services, egg hunts abound across the Grand Strand this Easter weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s Easter weekend, and a number of holiday-themed activities are taking place.

From egg hunts to sunrise services, here’s a look at all that’s happening:

Easter egg hunts on Saturday, March 31

  • The Fun Warehouse in North Myrtle Beach is holdings its first-ever Easter celebration with a pancake breakfast, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, skating and inflatables. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.
  • EdVenture Myrtle Beach – formerly the Children’s Museum of South Carolina – is hosting its “Eggstravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the museum’s website, children can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, participate in an egg hunt for treats, jump like a bunny in a moon bounce and enjoy other spring-themed activities.
  • McLean Park, located at 93 Oak Drive in North Myrtle Beach, will have its egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be there to hand out candy to all the children in attendance.
  • The town of Aynor is sponsoring its own Easter egg hunt, running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the park. All kids under 10 are invited.
  • Passive Park in Surfside Beach is holding a special egg hunt for children with autism and special needs. It’s happening at 10 a.m.
  • Surfside Beach’s Easter egg hunt and kids fair kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Huckabee Sports Complex, located at 499 Spanish Oak Drive.

Sunrise services on Sunday, April 1

  • Christ United Church’s sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Bummz Beach Café, located at 2002 N. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.
  • Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City is inviting the public to join them for a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the Oceanside Village Beach Access next to Conch Café, located at 1870 N. Waccamaw Drive.
  • Surfside United Methodist Church’s sunrise service will take place at Surfside Beach Pier at 6:30 a.m.
  • Trinity United Methodist Church’s oceanfront sunrise service will take place at 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 a.m.
  • Garden City Chapel will host a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. It will be held two miles south of Garden City Pier.
  • Grand Strand Baptist Church’s “Sonrise Service” will be held at Second Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach at 6:45 a.m.
  • Faith Presbyterian Church is inviting people celebrate the Easter holiday with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. on the beach at 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

