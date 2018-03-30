Carolina Traditions: Former lumber mill now the site of a popular wedding location

The house at the Upper Mill Plantation was built in 1828 and restored in 1984 (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In the 1800s, Upper Mill Plantation stretched over 9,000 acres.

Today, it is one of the most popular historical wedding locations in Horry County.

Built in 1828, Upper Mill Plantation was home to the first ever steam-operated lumber mill in South Carolina.

Nearly 200 years later, the original house still stands and remains in the Buck family. Upper Mill sits right off the Waccamaw River and was the site of three lumber mills owned by Capt. Henry Buck, who came to South Carolina from Bucksport, Maine.

Buck was a pioneer of the lumber industry, transporting lumber to Georgetown and Charleston, and even New York and Boston, at much cheaper costs. Lumber from the plantation was even used to construct the Brooklyn Bridge

Today, one of the saw mill chimneys from 1828 still stands on the property, which was restored in 1984.

During its peak, the plantation harvested cotton and rice, along with lumber. Like many plantation owners, Buck did own slaves, but unlike many in the south he paid them wages.

Upper Mill Plantation hosts dozens of events and weddings throughout the year, and though they are no longer a lumber mill the land is still used to farm cotton.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.